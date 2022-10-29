Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the two young men who paid for our theater tickets. I hope you enjoyed your show. Thank you so much! It’s good know there are still thoughtful people out there.
Orchids to Juicy’s. I was very delighted to find they have the best egg benedict plate I have had in a long time. The food and the service was both awesome. Thank you!
Orchids to The Cool Dude Air Conditioning and Heat. I called The Cool Dude and they told me they could get someone out by noon. I had a technician on my door at 9 a.m. and they fixed our condenser and got my air working like a dream. Great company.
Orchids to Red Robin restaurant. They were able to accommodate a large crowd of 12 sometime back without any drama or hitch. Great service and the food was good too.
Orchids to Beacon of Health Family Chiropractic and Natural Medicine. They are amazing. I love the atmosphere and they care for every person who walks in their door. I went in with a back ache from carrying my young daughter around everywhere and came out feeling so much better.
Orchids to Accurate Auto Repair. My vehicle needed so much love and repair and they delivered. I appreciate them and everything they did. I highly recommend them, they will get the job done.
Orchids to Body Essentials Holistic Spa. This business was recommended to me and I can see why. I found all of the staff to be very talented. I got a facial and a foot treatment and I loved them both. I can’t wait to go back!
Onions to gambling. Everywhere I go, I see and hear about all of the gambling sites and opportunities available. Gambling is addictive and leads to depression in a lot of cases.
Orchids to Kanye West buying Parler. Nice to see some diversity among the owners of these social media platforms.
Orchids to Whiz Kids Computer Services. I didn’t know what to do when my screen went blank, but the Whiz Kids fixed it in just a few days and I got my computer back in great condition very fast. I am very pleased. Thank you.
Orchids to the orchid-giver about four-way stops. Thanks for letting us know how it is supposed to work. So few of us actually take the time to look that all important stuff up and then just complain that it doesn’t work the way we feel it should. Bravo to you.
Orchids to Coast2Coast Pool Service. You do a great job on my pool, it has never been cleaner. Plus, you are really nice, hard working people who are pleasant to do business with. I highly recommend you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
