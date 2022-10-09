Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the couple who paid my birthday bill at Chili’s Grill and Bar. Blessing to you always. If you don’t read the paper, God knows who you are.
Orchids to Caring Hearts Assistance Service. Special thanks to Christie and Kathy for your unparalleled loving care provided to my wife during an extremely difficult and daunting time. It will not be forgotten.
Orchids to Tux and Tulips for the beautiful arrangement they put together for my wife. You guys are amazing. Thank you.
Orchids to Mark at Suddenlink. You always go above and beyond when helping your customers. We thank you and appreciate you.
Onions to customers who can’t get their business done without making a ton of noise and racket. This is an office, not a lounge. People are trying to work. Please be more considerate.
Orchids to A & E Flooring and Construction. You guys rock! You did a fantastic job on our bathroom remodel. You came on time, on budget and always behaved so very professionally. I highly recommend this company.
Orchids to Kaitlyn the receptionist at the front desk in Dr. Noronhas office. She greeted every patient with a smile and is so nice even to the grumpy ones. Thank you for being so sweet.
Onions to me for bringing my moody dog to the dog park. He snapped and growled at everything in site. He’s normally a great dog but he certainly woke up on the wrong side of his bed that day!
Orchids to the Thursday line up of vintage and classic cars on McCulloch Boulevard. What a great event to bring out of town guests to, they always love it and can’t get enough of it. Thank you to all who show their vehicles there.
Onions to the campers out on State Route 95. Everytime I head for the freeway, I have to look at legions of campers and recreational vehicles parked in the hills off of State Route 95. No sewer, no fresh water, why do we allow this? It can’t be good for the environment and our campsites are losing money.
Onions to the onion-giver about tipping 20%. Servers are considered unskilled labor and as such, it is not my job to supplement their employment. If they don’t like serving, it is easy enough to acquire skills to make a better living.
Orchids to Niki at Walgreens. She is always so friendly and helpful when she fills my prescriptions. She is also really good with the paperwork for immunizations and flu shots. I recommend her highly.
Onions to my date who lied to me last Friday. You know who you are. Honesty is the best policy; no one likes to be ambushed.
