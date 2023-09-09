Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Mike at Whiz Kids. He is the best! He fixed our computer problem in a few minutes when we brought it to the shop. He was understanding of the problem, a great attitude and an all-around nice guy. We are all so lucky to have you, Mike. Keep up the great customer service!
Orchids to Dr. Atassi at Lakeside Heart and Vascular Center for spending time with me reviewing my medications and being so understanding of my concerns while doing so. Thank you for your time.
Orchids to Cathy at Bashas’ for opening a register just to assist me in checking and bagging my groceries. I cannot thank you enough.
Orchids to the Orchid-giver about the Motor Vehicle Department.. I totally agree with the ease of using the online for most activities. Also, on the rare chance of needing to visit the office, the speed in which transactions are done!
Orchids to the Onion-giver about all the houses with bright LED or other unapproved outdoor lights on their homes. The city needs to follow the original rules on this and fine people with the wrong type of outdoor lighting.
Onions to the administrators who use the cameras to spy on staff during their work day! These cameras were meant for security and safety, not spying!
Orchids to Andrew at Whiz Kids! He saved the day setting up our new printer and making sure it was working properly. He’s a great tech and you are lucky to have him on your team!
Onions to the Onion-giver complaining about all the lights here in Lake Havasu City. I agree with your statement, but rather than giving an Onion, report to the city’s code enforcement. Unless we all start reporting these violations, nothing will happen.
Orchids to Bob’s My Shop for excellent service. He has taken great care on our vehicles. He always has time to fix our problems.
Onions to the manager. Horrible and very rude lady running the place. The place is going downhill because of her.
Onions to the drive-through car wash. Your rubber brushes left scratch marks on both sides of my truck and you denied it. We’ll never be back!
Onions to making perfectly good names like Karen and Brandon into derogatory words. People with those names have pride in their names, don’t make them ashamed.
Orchids to Andrew at the Verizon store on Lake Havasu Avenue for helping us with a new phone. His customer service was outstanding, patient, thorough and knowledgeable. Thanks to Liam for his patience in helping to understand and resolve some issues another day. Amazing customer service!
Onions to the cashier. Your rudeness went over and beyond this time. You didn’t see me behind the customers and when I walked up you slapped your leg and showed your anger. If you don’t like dealing with customers get a new job.
Onions to blown transformers that cut off the power to the internet! I was just ending a long-winded email when I hear this huge explosion and the power cuts out. Unfortunately, it didn’t come back on quite soon enough and I had to write my email all over again from scratch.
Orchids to whomever put the benches back under the bridge. It is so nice to have them back to sit on.
Onions to everyone posting about lack of code enforcement in Lake Havasu City. There are only two code enforcement officers, but they do a great job and work very hard. If you have a complaint, simply phone the city and explain your problem or complaint to them in a polite and civil manner and they will get on it.
Onions to making perfectly good names like Karen and Brandon into derogatory words. People with those names have pride in their names, don’t make them ashamed."
Obviously, your name is Karen. Get over yourself.
". . . . . code enforcement in Lake Havasu City." From zero to one to two code enforcement officers while the population increases case backlogs and complaints grow exponentially. This bedroom community is in dire need of enforcement as changes to the enforcement group require positive changes.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Agreed, but enforcement needs more teeth as well as more manpower. I tried a few years ago just communicating to the neighborhood directly, got a few head nods and one obnoxious response from a California Refugee who said I should be thankful her brightly lit property had done so much to raise property values [she for got to mention property tax]. I’ve settled down to one or two night lighting violators, but really nothing has been positively effected despite the resolute efforts of our code enforcement officers. They are being ignored. It’s not just lighting, but from when the garbage bins are put out and retrieved, parking on street or front yard, storage of heavy operating equipment, brush and weed control, and encroachment of outbuildings on property lines, our street alone could be a wonderful teaching tool for “how many code violations can you find inn the next 200 feet?” Ideally each neighborhood should be able to police itself, but our current social structure is not that of even 20 years ago. Sigh. The only contest I have with your post is I don’t really consider us a bedroom community, unless you’re thinking short-term rental beds…
When your budget is full, but you still need more employees, do you give priority to hiring that new Code Enforcement Officer, or a cop or fireman? It is not like we have an infinite amount of money to spend on staff.
