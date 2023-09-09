Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to Mike at Whiz Kids. He is the best! He fixed our computer problem in a few minutes when we brought it to the shop. He was understanding of the problem, a great attitude and an all-around nice guy. We are all so lucky to have you, Mike. Keep up the great customer service!

Onions to making perfectly good names like Karen and Brandon into derogatory words. People with those names have pride in their names, don’t make them ashamed."

Obviously, your name is Karen. Get over yourself.

". . . . . code enforcement in Lake Havasu City." From zero to one to two code enforcement officers while the population increases case backlogs and complaints grow exponentially. This bedroom community is in dire need of enforcement as changes to the enforcement group require positive changes.

[thumbup][thumbup]

Robert Peterson

Agreed, but enforcement needs more teeth as well as more manpower. I tried a few years ago just communicating to the neighborhood directly, got a few head nods and one obnoxious response from a California Refugee who said I should be thankful her brightly lit property had done so much to raise property values [she for got to mention property tax]. I’ve settled down to one or two night lighting violators, but really nothing has been positively effected despite the resolute efforts of our code enforcement officers. They are being ignored. It’s not just lighting, but from when the garbage bins are put out and retrieved, parking on street or front yard, storage of heavy operating equipment, brush and weed control, and encroachment of outbuildings on property lines, our street alone could be a wonderful teaching tool for “how many code violations can you find inn the next 200 feet?” Ideally each neighborhood should be able to police itself, but our current social structure is not that of even 20 years ago. Sigh. The only contest I have with your post is I don’t really consider us a bedroom community, unless you’re thinking short-term rental beds…

Bob Lablaw

When your budget is full, but you still need more employees, do you give priority to hiring that new Code Enforcement Officer, or a cop or fireman? It is not like we have an infinite amount of money to spend on staff.

