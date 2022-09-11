Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Devaney and the girls at the Elks Lodge for the great service and smiling faces. We appreciate your hard work. Thank you.
Orchids to two of Lake Havasu City’s finest for saving a little old lady and her cats when her air conditioning failed. Thanks for going above and beyond.
Orchids to George of Samon’s Air Conditioning for giving his best to get my air conditioning back to working status.
Orchids to Jason at Bashas’. I am handicapped and I was using and electric cart, which was dying, and I was trying to one-leg push it. Then Jason rolled up with a new charged one and said “want to trade?” Jason is one thoughtful, considerate and observant employee.
Orchids to Chuck the courtesy clerk at Smith’s. He was so helpful in getting us a motorized
cart to use while shopping. Then, helped us to our car when we were done. Great customer
service. Thanks!
Orchids to Walter, a cashier at Walmart. The customer in front of us
didn’t have enough money for her order. Walter reached into his pocket and paid for the items she was going to put back. God Bless Walter.
Thank you for this great act of kindness! Sherry.
Orchids to Dr. Huffman’s Chiropractic. Also, to Elisabeth Schneider and billing and scheduling personnel for being so nice and assisting in getting my back in a better place. Ken.
Orchids to the city for the quick clean up of the rocks and dirt on Armour Drive and the wash just in from Jamaica Boulevard.Our wonderful rains do cause havoc in many places. I so appreciate your work.
Orchids to Food City for welcoming less affluent seniors without smartphones (digital-only coupons) to shop their specials. They attract more repeat customers by fair pricing for all shoppers. Refreshing.
Orchids to the staff at Pro Therapy. My successful recovery from knee surgery couldn’t have been accomplished without your professional attention to my needs.
Orchids to service writer Mike and the service technicians at Anderson Toyota. My air conditioning went out in my truck when it was 113 degrees outside. They got me in, replaced the blower and I was out in less than an hour and a half. Always great service there. Thanks again.
Orchids to me. Recently our president called me a fringe, semi-fascist, extreme, ultra-MAGA man, with the power to destroy democracies. Wow! And all this time I was just trying to keep my cat happy. Do I get a pay raise? My cat wants a ‘64 Corvette Stingray.
Onions to belittling each other. As the great Rodney King once said “Can’t we all just get along”?
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.