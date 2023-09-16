Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to our Lake Havasu City EMT service! You guys and gals are the best. Thanks for responding so quickly and taking great care of my husband and looking out for me after noticing my nervousness. Our city is so very lucky to have you. I truly appreciate you all. KB
Onions to the people who must leave their bright outdoor lights on all night. You have the right to light up your house all night for whatever reasons. You don’t have the right to light up my house all night. The simple solution is to install some nice sconces over your lights
Orchids to Andi, the registered nurse at the local Veterans Administration clinic. She is such a positive image for the entire staff, always smiling and trying her best to give competent care to “her” vets. She somehow floats above what is a group of total professionals. Thanks, Andi!
Onions to the Onion-giver. Lake Havasu City has a lighting ordinance. You are not exempt. All security lighting must have motion sensors. You must not illuminate anywhere other than your own property. All non-exempt (flags) lighting must be directed downward. If we can’t get better at reducing light pollution our grandchildren will have starless night skies, like major cities have presently. Studies point to other more serious negative impacts as well.
Orchids to Dr. Aliyar for helping me get in to see Dr. Cunning who helped me hear again after five days of deafness. Thank you so much! KB
Orchids to Lake Havasu City’s own Bill Kowalski, Code Enforcement Officer, for his courteous and prompt attention to a problem that needed correction. Public servants like Bill make Lake Havasu City proud. Thank you!
Onions to people who swing wide on right turns. You either don’t care or are oblivious to other cars on the road. Both are equally dangerous.
Orchids to the new home with the six runway spot lights shining down to scare off the coyotes all day and after dark. They may be a little over the 15 loom max for street-facing lighting. Maybe they should be on a motion sensor.
Onions to the people complaining about their electric bill. There was a meeting at the library with Unisource and only 30 people showed up!
Onions to commercial strawberries. Once in a while, you get some that are semisweet. I have the same experience with cantaloupes. Farmers know that any green on the outside of the fruit means they are green and will never ripen once picked. Yet, still, stores sell them.
Onions to restaurants and local businesses charging a surcharge fee for using credit cards. Well, for credit cards it may be legal but charging a surcharge for debt cards is not, even iif used without a pin number.
Onions to the medical office allowing patients in with their dogs. Isn’t this supposed to be a sanitary building and space? I’m an animal lover so no dissing on that score.
Onions to the neighbor who puts out their trash cans every Saturday morning at 5 a.m. when pickup day is on Monday. The rule for Lake Havasu City states that trash cans may not be placed at the curb more than 12 hours prior to the scheduled pick up.
Orchids to Smith’s bakery for doing a wonderful job making five dozen cupcakes. They were taken to the Elks for Cyndy’s birthday and enjoyed by many.
Onions to the Onion-giver that they were told to extinguish their lights. You are incorrect. Our city code states that more than 375 lumens must be shielded from diffusion on neighboring properties so, yes, your neighbors can then enjoy the stars!
