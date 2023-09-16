Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to our Lake Havasu City EMT service! You guys and gals are the best. Thanks for responding so quickly and taking great care of my husband and looking out for me after noticing my nervousness. Our city is so very lucky to have you. I truly appreciate you all. KB

