Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the staff at the pharmacy in the grocery store. They never answer the phone nor do they call back. When confronted, they argue and belittle you while laughing. Life’s too short. Be respectful and kind because it will come back and to bite you in rump.
Orchids to Todd at Albertson’s. He has it together. He fries the chicken like it should be, not burnt. He is great and cares about customers. He is an asset. Please have him teach the rest of your staff his customer service skills.
Orchids to Joshua at Alex Ross Insurance. Such a nice young man and so very helpful. We got the questions answered that were essential in the resolution of our claim. Thank you very much.
Orchids to all of the hard working servers, cooks, and bus people in our town. Their hard work is truly appreciated by the thousands of us who are seldom heard from. You keep our tourist town going strong and it is appreciated.
Orchids to Roses and Daisies and to our besties F and K. We can always count on you. We know just how you feel and never let false accusations, hearsay, lies and and the ignorant dampen your spirits. Consider the source. Live, laugh and love and remember that turn around is fair play, use it.
Onions to missing the good old days at the lake. Nearly 24 years at the river and lake with many changes over the years. Some good, some bad. We do miss the old days where fun and comradery were had by all. It’s not exactly like that anymore but the higher-class places still rocks. Kudos.
Orchids to the onion about the couple who act so ridiculous in our club. This is the same couple who embarrassed themselves at our 30th anniversary dinner. Alcohol should be removed from their diet. FYI, treatment programs are available in our town.
Onions to the club. How did the bartender at our club who got terminated end up in a position of authority? I guess the way she hugs and kisses everyone after serving adult beverages paid off for her.
Orchids to stargazing in Lake Havasu City. Onions to hundreds of folks who light up their houses with glaring lights, many at eye level! These lights not only hinder stargazing but can blind drivers at night! What’s the purpose of all the lights?
Orchids to the most fantastic, interesting woman in the world who has chosen to love little old me. You are more than I deserve. Thank you for all of the wonderful years together and here is to many, many more.
Onions to the formally great restaurant that suddenly can’t make a decent margarita. What happened? I looked forward to your delicious margaritas with my food all week. Here’s to hoping all will be back to normal next week.
