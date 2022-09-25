Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to our Lake Havasu City Fire Department. They did a great job extinguishing the mobile home fires on Honeybear Drive so that it didn’t spread to the other homes. Job well done. Thank you!
Onions to the new owners of the car shop. They overcharged and put unnecessary parts on my car.
Orchids to Walgreens pharmacy for providing the express pass; it helps us skip the line and save on time!
Orchids to the blond gal driving a gold Lincoln MKZ. You paid for my coffee in the drive through without even knowing I was having a bad day. Your kindness made it better so I will also pay it forward!
Orchids to Extreme Roofing. They were on time, did a good job at a fair price.
Orchids to the waitress at Romano’s last Wednesday during the trivia game night. What a professional! She was kind, considerate and a hard worker. I did not get her name but she was the only waitress on from 4 p.m. (while we were there). She worked so hard and had a great attitude! We really appreciate you!
Orchids to Jason at Competitive Trailers. We stopped over there and our truck would not start. He tried to help us but no luck. We had to call for road service and he turned the air on in the office and let us sit there for over two hours while we waited for the tow truck.
Onions to the phone store here in town. Your phone is no good. I canceled your service after your failed attempt to fix my phone. This is very frustrating to me.
Orchids to the best radio station K.D.M.M 103.1.
Thank you, DJ MYN. You make me dance and sing every day from 3 to 6 p.m. You’ve got me feeling wonderful!
Orchids to the female crossing guard for Thunderbolt Middle School. She waves and smiles every morning and it just makes my day better!
Orchids to Attention To Detail car detailing service. They did an amazing job on my vehicle! I highly recommend them!
Orchids to the young man who unloaded my cart at Walmart several weeks ago. Thanks to “mom” also for raising a nice, considerate teenager. A grateful senior citizen.
Orchids to All American Air Conditioning for fixing our air conditioner! Robby and Chris came out the same day we called and did an excellent job at a minimal price!
Orchids to the landlords who allow pets. Our shelter is packed because of those who won’t. It’s hard enough to move, having to give up your animal is heartbreaking.
Orchids to Whiz Kids. They did a good job, on time and at a fair price.
