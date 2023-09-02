Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the angry old guy in the parking lot at Planet Fitness, complaining loudly about the car parked next to him. I saw your car, sir. You were the one close to the line, not the other guy. Your tantrum made you look ridiculous — you really put the “fit” in “fitness.”
Onions to no cold water in the taps. My clothes fade every year during summers here because I can’t wash in cold water. Are there no residential water chillers?
Onions to restaurants and gas stations with dirty washrooms. Yuck! If that bathrooms are that bad, how is the food?
Onions to having no Chuck E. Cheese like place to throw a child’s birthday party. I have to have 30 eight year olds in house. Anyone care to pitch in for housekeeping services?
Orchids to the wonderful landscape portraits I am seeing of the local desert that pop up on my facebook page.
Orchids to Don’s Autobody. They are great people. They did a great job on my vehicle. I would happily recommend them.
Orchids to Kat and Dr. Wendy for awesome customer support for my dog.
Orchids to Serenity Dental. I’ve been going there for three years and I’ve always been happy. Everyone always complains about their dentist. I’m happy to be an exception.
Onions to the office personnel who let you stand there at their window while they take phone call after phone call.
Orchids to Dr. Heiner, surgical nurses, and recovery nurses for taking such good care of me during and after surgery. Dr. Heiner and all at Lakeside Orthopedics are the best! C.H.
Orchids to Todd at Cool Dude Heating and Air Conditioning. He showed up when he said he would, delivered what he told you he would and gave the best quote. Great company!
Orchids to Dr. Noori and his staff at Lakeside Spine and Pain Institute. He and his staff provide a high level of professional treatment to each and every patient. We are fortunate to have Dr. Noori here in Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to Air Control for being fair, professional and patient. They have knowledgeable technicians and great customer service.
Orchids to Dr. Anderson and staff. They were very professional and compassionate with my treatments. I am so grateful to them and we are lucky to have them here in town.
Orchids to Diligent Tree Service! You are dependable. You showed up when you said you would. You are a business man who stands by his word. Thank you for the great job at the fair price.
Orchids to Deanna at Great Clips. She did such a great job on my hair. It is so refreshing to have someone who really knows how to cut hair. Thank you, Deanna!
Onions to the idea of density housing. We want our neighborhoods, thank you very much. Neighborhoods reflect the high quality of life. It is what we pay our taxes for, not high traffic, high noise, high litter than comes with cramming too many people in too little of a space.
Onions to the high utility bills. Higher than required due to the lack of inclusion of the lower rates incurred on the weekend. Why are the consumer uses of utilities on the weekend left out of your rate calculus?
Orchids to Allo internet. So far, I have faster speed and less money spent than my old service. I could not be happier!
Onions to my neighborhood plumber going on vacation! Life is somewhat riskier for all of us with a good plumber out of town. Come back soon!
Dear Karen... Do what I do, just throw in a bunch of Ice Cubes each wash. Works great!!
"Onions to having no Chuck E. Cheese like place to throw a child’s birthday party. I have to have 30 eight year olds in house. Anyone care to pitch in for housekeeping services?"
Are you kidding me? How long do you think a Chuck E. Cheese would last in this town of adults?
Celebrate the rug ras b-day at McDonalds or the bowling alley.
There will be a Trampoline place opening soon by Walmart.
"Onions to no cold water in the taps. My clothes fade every year during summers here because I can’t wash in cold water. Are there no residential water chillers?"
Dear Karen: You live in a desert. Deserts get hot in the summer. You were not sentenced to live here, but rather chose to leave your last hometown. Please adapt. You sound ridiculous!
