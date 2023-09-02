Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Onions to the angry old guy in the parking lot at Planet Fitness, complaining loudly about the car parked next to him. I saw your car, sir. You were the one close to the line, not the other guy. Your tantrum made you look ridiculous — you really put the “fit” in “fitness.”

Pity Pudd

Dear Karen... Do what I do, just throw in a bunch of Ice Cubes each wash. Works great!!

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

"Onions to having no Chuck E. Cheese like place to throw a child’s birthday party. I have to have 30 eight year olds in house. Anyone care to pitch in for housekeeping services?"

Are you kidding me? How long do you think a Chuck E. Cheese would last in this town of adults?

shutthe frontdoor

Celebrate the rug ras b-day at McDonalds or the bowling alley.

Michelle Lenaburg

There will be a Trampoline place opening soon by Walmart.

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

"Onions to no cold water in the taps. My clothes fade every year during summers here because I can’t wash in cold water. Are there no residential water chillers?"

Dear Karen: You live in a desert. Deserts get hot in the summer. You were not sentenced to live here, but rather chose to leave your last hometown. Please adapt. You sound ridiculous!

