Onions to the bartender who steals tables from their coworkers. It’s completely unfair and pure selfishness and greed. You make great money and doing that to your co-workers is messed up.
Onions to the people who bring dogs into stores. How disrespectful and selfish to other people.
Orchids to Dr. Michael Sheehy. Before he stitched my forehead, I asked what grade he got in suturing. He said he passed. Based on the results, I say he passed with flying colors! Thanks, Doc!
Orchids to River Medical EMTs who came to my rescue when I took a shortcut down my ladder. They were extremely gentle. Orchids, also, to the emergency room staff who were so attentive and kind. Thanks for your services.
Orchids to Lowe’s for having such a great sale on outdoor lounge furniture. Great price and you delivered it too! Great job, one and all. Thank you. My backyard looks wonderful.
Onions and Orchids to the new transit system. There is a lot to like, but why is the Walmart bus only accessible at the wash at Pima Drive? If I have to drive over there to catch the bus, I might as well just drive over to Walmart.
Orchids to Todd in the deli at Albertsons. I saw a previous orchid to Todd and wanted to chime in. He is always friendly and professional and just does a great job.
Onions to the club. Too overcrowded and the drinks were weak. I guess, maybe, it was the usual bartenders night off?
Orchids to ChaBones. We enjoyed a lovely birthday dinner there while the bar was still in “happy hour” mode. Food was delicious as always, and dinner plus drinks for the four of us was just over $200. Not bad in today’s fiscal climate.
Onions to corporations who are allowed to purchase homes and rapidly increase the prices to sell or rent out. This practice shuts out the family who needs a home and the first time buyer. It never used to be this way.
Orchids to Chase Bank! I got in, I got out, not much of a line to stand it and what little there was, went fast. For those of us on half hour lunches, that’s a Godsend!
Orchids to the watermelons in the stores! No matter which grocery store I go to, the watermelons are juicy and flavorful this year.
Orchids to Don’s Auto Body for their fast and professional service.
Orchids to Rosati’s Pizza. Best pizza in town whether you eat there or have it delivered. I never get tired of their variety and good service. A little on the high end, but they’re worth it.
