Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the person who put my metal cactus back up that the wind had blown down. I had not put it back up because my hip was acting up and we really appreciate what you did for us. Thank you.
Orchids to Ronnie at the Suddenlink office. After having many people from the “Suddenlink Cloud Office” (who I usually could not communicate with) fail to solve a telephone problem, Ronnie took ownership of the problem and solved it is short order. Besides taking care of it, she followed up with a telephone call to make sure everything was working like it should.
Onions to a friend of a friend who tried selling me an ashtray and bookends made from petrified wood. I near went for it until finding out they’re illegal to own. I’d suggest taking those artifacts back to where they came from. If you don’t, I’m prepared to contact the authorities. Trust me, I will!
Orchids to Johnny’s Auction Lake Havasu Holds Live Auctions. Great Deals, inventory is always changing, friendly owner and staff. A great place to have in Lake Havasu.
Orchids to the tellers at Chase Bank down on McCulloch. You all have the patience of saints.
Orchids to the very nice man in the bright green shirt at the ER entrance. Thank you for helping me get my husband in a wheel chair so I could get him inside. You’re the best!
Onionsto the dinner party. All three couples tipped me well but you couldn’t. You can afford fancy dinner and golfing clothes, but you tip poorly?
Onions to bright vehicle lights. DMV checks vision to ensure drivers can see but no agency enforces the blinding illegal headlights, out of adjustment lights, use of unnecessary fog lights and LED light bars. Perhaps light check stations similar DUI check points are in order.
Orchids to Havasu Police officer B. Ramirez for the courtesies extended to me when I was involved in a traffic collision. He was very caring and extremely polite. Thank you. Bob Ragland.
Onions to the truck driver who almost T-boned me at a four-way stop.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
