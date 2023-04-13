Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to short term rentals.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to short term rentals.
Orchids to Lakeside Physical Therapy. Tom and Brian, thanks so much for your guidance, patience, and knowledge. You and your staff are the best.
Orchids to Julz at Ashley Furniture. She was friendly and helpful. The mattress was delivered by two professional men. Great job! Thank you!
Orchids to Katelynn at Safeway for assisting me in downloading the Safeway deals on my cell phone. I can now use digital coupons. She is always very helpful when checking out too. Thank you!
Onions to being rude to customers. If you do not want to treat your employer’s customers with professionalized service, get a job making widgets or maybe ditch digging especially if you’re expecting tips. Every year we come to have a great winter but then get the “why are you here” attitude.
Orchids to Hawkeye Pest Control. We feel so well cared for in your competent hands. You are professional and conscientious, and reliable too. Plus, you are just really nice to deal with, and your service reports are the most thorough we’ve seen. And, no, we’re not them, we’re satisfied customers.
Orchids to the crew at Aspen Dental and Dr. Snee for the wonderful work on my root canal this week. Thank you for being so kind and caring. Great job to all. (Plus, my pain was minimal!) Sandra.
Orchids to our server Johnelle at Denny’s yesterday. She was extremely busy but kept her sense of humor and fun serving everyone. She made our day. Thank you! Sandy and Duane Burris
Orchids to Sam Sanchez and Ashley Furniture for their donation to a veterans project in town. All help is appreciated and thanks, again, to Ashley Furniture and staff. VTC Alumni
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Editor: After President Donald Trump is arraigned in the “kangaroo court” of New Y…
Arizona’s governor, Katie Hobbs, deserves kudos this week regarding elections. Eve…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.