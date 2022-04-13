Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Lake Havasu City Police Department. In less than 5 minutes, four officers were looking inside and out for an Alzheimer’s patient hell bent on getting away at the grocery store. With a bit of gentle persuasion, one officer made sure he was safely going to go home with his ride.
Orchids to Fritz and his group at Roadrunner Automotive. They know their stuff and are good at it, too. Thanks from Marlene, a.k.a. Shortie.
Orchids to Kingman Regional Medical Center and Mohave Mental Health for their warrior mentalities. Special shoutout to Brandi, Burley, Liz, Kat, and every one else involved.
Onions to the local club, for the behavior of its members. When you join, you pledge to treat other members as equals. Never has there been such a group of opinionated, back stabbing people. You all need to read the sign on the wall in the bar area.
Onions to hypocrites.Your dogs had us up at 5 in the morning barking on the front yard again. The entitled few on our street are bombastic, pompous and verbose. How can you create an obtuse narrative of the quiet families?
Onions to the tiny homes. They are not helping our community. They are disguised as helping work force housing but is actually just the opposite as they are overpriced. Do not be fooled by our developers, they are made for one reason which is profiteering. Stop it!
Orchids to Catholic Charities of Mohave County! They and their generous donors have created a safe haven for medically fragile and vulnerable senior citizens, families and individuals in Bullhead City. If our compassionate citizens could see their operation, I believe fear and disdain of homeless human beings could be overcome. Thank you, Catholic Charities for living out God’s compassion.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
