Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Alicia at PZA. I was waiting outside for a friend to join me for lunch. When we walked into the restaurant, Alicia already had my pizza ready for the oven. She is very friendly, efficient and a big asset to the restaurant. All of the staff is always friendly.
Orchids to Cindy and Zach at Safeway drive up and go. They are always so friendly and efficient. Both go out of their way to make sure you are happy with your order.
Orchids to all the American flag flyers. Love to see them out my window. We’re all in this together.
Onions to the pizza slice guy. Maybe you should have gotten off the lake sooner so you could still get your slices. Or you could not be a cheapskate and just order a full pizza. They come in different sizes after all.
Orchids to Borns Best sandwich shop which is now, to my great regret, closed permanently. The employees were so nice and the sandwiches were the best! Your business will be sorely missed.
Orchids to A2Z grout care. Daun did an excellent job of cleaning and coloring the grout on our floors, kitchen and bath! She is very nice, always prompt and charges a very reasonable price.
Onions to the show’s management for allowing dogs. It was 91 degrees and clueless folks brought their pups. They were walking them on the hot pavement/dirt. 90 degrees = 140 on the asphalt. They should have had those folks walk barefoot along with their poor dogs.
Onions to the supposed friend leaving a birthday cake at my front door. Don’t you know I’m diabetic? Why do you think I carry an insulin pump? I had nightmares this morning you were trying to do me in and steal my man. He’s diabetic as well and ate all your cake. How does that make you feel?
Onions to the couple who ordered the “Cowboy breakfast” high in cholesterol. So, it’s up to someone else to determine what you put in your mouth? You are responsible for you!
Orchids to Colombian Joe’s for having the best Red Bull drink in Havasu!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.