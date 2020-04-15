Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Chicago couple. You are the winners of an all expense paid trip on the coronavirus cruise lines! Thoughts and prayers for you as you navigate the hoax waterways to your ever-lasting vacation. Bon Voyage!
Onions to not closing the beaches. It is sad, but we need to close beaches because we are attracting people who think this is a big party or hoax. Stay home idiots. Aren’t thousands dying?
Orchids to Havasu Fitness for stepping up with ensuring hand sanitizer and towels are available to members during this time of a viral epidemic. I was disappointed with a number of sweaty, lazy uncaring members not using either towels or hand sanitizer.
Onions to the RV repair shop for creating a traffic hazard. Buy or rent one of the empty lots to park those RVs rather than parking on the street which severely limits visibility of on coming traffic!
Orchids to El Paraiso Mexican restaurant. Manager Miguel and his crew do a fantastic job. They make us feel like family. Great food, drink and happy hour. From Santa.
Onions to not having your deposit ready at the drive-through and making it worse for people who have to go to work. Maybe all of you folks who are retired could wait until we are at work.
Orchids to Lake Havasu City. You have managed to have the worst streets and roads in the state. You deserve a trophy.
Onions to the “dark sky ordinance” hater. Maybe you should take your lame idea of street lights, curbs and gutters back to the city where y’all came from. I like seeing the stars at night but there are less now cause of your “light my house up” desire. Go away please.
Orchids to Mr. Roger Galloway. You did a great job of moderating the public health discussion about COVID-19.
Onions to the Chicago couple who came to Lake Havasu City’s beach and claimed the coronavirus was a “hoax!” People like you make this pandemic continue. Go home to your lake Michigan beaches. Heed our health leaders, not your ignoramus brain.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.