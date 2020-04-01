Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the cashier at Lowes who wouldn’t sell the hoarder more than two bottles of bleach after he waited for the store to open so he could clean them out! Learn to be responsible. Jack.
Onions to the out-of-staters. California has a statewide stay at home order. So what are they doing in Havasu? Raiding our grocery store shelves?
Orchids to Italians who are quarantined. They get groceries once every two weeks but have everything they need in stores. They are not experiencing shortages because they do not stockpile commodities, thereby showing consideration to others. Are we greedy?
Onions to the dog owner on upper Rolling Hills Drive. You leave your dog outside barking for hours at a time. Have some consideration for your neighbors as it is very annoying.
Orchids to College Street Brewhouse for being a great place with good food and beer. It’s always worth the wait. It’s a friendly bar and management staff.
Onions to having a vendor renting bikes and then complaining about bikes on the sidewalk. Stop the vendor or widen the pathway. This is an accident waiting to happen.
Orchids to Shoreline Plumbing. On time, work done quickly at a great price. If you need plumbing work they are the ones to call.
Onions to the people that overdo it by buying all essentials and create a shortage for everyone else. If you would shop like you normally do we would all be fine, but no, who cares about the other guy. May the virus soon end.
Orchids to Jason Fallis and the cast of Twelve Angry Jurors. It was a riveting production with lots of talent. Great job by all involved!
Onions to my favorite cousin Jeff. I’m still waiting for a ride in your new side by side. Love ya, Sis.
Orchids to Ling Pho Phat and Sue Pho Phat for the best pedicure a Labradorian could have. The quality was fantastic and the complimentary rice and foil wrapped duck was a nice added bonus to the day. Keep up the good work Ling and Sue, you girls rock! Grateful snowbird.
