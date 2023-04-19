Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the many people who have contributed to making our city a safe welcoming place for all. Life is a wonderful thing. People, places and things make us who we are.
Orchids to the many people who have contributed to making our city a safe welcoming place for all. Life is a wonderful thing. People, places and things make us who we are.
Onions to the famous chef. We heard how you treat your employees over the loud speaker.
Orchids to A&E Construction. Tony, Anne, Bill and the rest of the team, skillfully built and painted a covered patio section to extend our existing one. It looks perfect. Thank you.
Orchids to the person who paid for my breakfast at Denny’s on Friday. Thank you. I will certainly pass this on.
Onions to not being able to go in our backyard without being spied on. Are the video cameras not enough? After one bias spy moved, we thought things would be better. We know we are the most interesting couple in Havasu but get a life; obsessive compulsive behavior is treatable.
Onions to the speeders on Barranca Drive. You need to slow down. We have new families with children playing outside. We don’t need an accident.
Onions to the one at the club who has a poor attitude, self-centered, uppity, moody, and just unfriendly!
Orchids to our server, Julie, at Red Robin. We found her to be very personable and attentive. Great service.
Onions to insufficient specialized dental care. I have found that in Lake Havasu City, if you need specialized dental treatment like a root canal, it is extremely difficult to have this done and have been told there is only one specialist in town. I have been dealing with a toothache for more than a month.
Orchids for a fantastic Flying X Happy Hour! What fun, line dancing, great food and amazing people. Once again, Havasis has hit it out of the ballpark with a great fundraiser! So glad to be a part of this extraordinary group of women!
Onions to the trash on State Route 95. I’m a winter visitor. The amount of trash on State Route 95 is the worst I’ve seen in our nine years here. Our town is beautiful, so, everyone try to keep it that way!
