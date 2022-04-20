Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the airport expansion. Can someone explain all of the upgrades scheduled for the airport? I understand it is available to private planes, and is used for training and, I think, some businesses. I’m also aware there are no commercial airlines flying here. I’m asking why not? I’m also asking who is paying for all the upgrades?
Onions to the grandstanding individual distribution of ARPA funds. The author needs an economics refresher. It’s inflationary, and huge sums were spent figuring out the mechanics. A few may need it. Most don’t, and some will lie. Too hard for you to figure out something long term and useful? Showboating.
Orchids to Juanito Marin, Republic Services, for suggesting a locking bar for our dumpster and Orchids to the Acoma Boulevard driver for installing it. Orchids to Karen at Western Safe and Lock for providing the correct lock. No more overage fees.
Orchids to Monique at “Hello Gorgeous” for helping my granddaughter look for a prom dress. Nice to see such attention to customers. Thank you.
Orchids to John at El Pollo Loco. He is always so incredibly kind and gives the best customer service!
Orchids to Haven House for the family swim day. The kids had so much fun on the bounce house and the prizes were great! The day went by so fast and everyone had a great time. Thank you from our grateful family and friends!
Onions to the state and city for not filling in the two giant potholes on State Route 95 in front of Lowes! Certainly there are two buckets of asphalt left over from the airport project to fix these holes!
Orchids to the couple who paid for our coffee at The Human Bean. Thank you so much. We will pay it forward!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
