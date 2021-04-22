Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to “The Legend”. Moving here 37 years ago, I was a happy single man. Tomorrow, when I point the nose of my BMW east, I’ll still be that way. Many gals took pleasure in knowing me. Several tried lassoing me into marriage. They failed. Perhaps someday I’ll settle down. Farewell my friends!
Orchids to the three traveling nurses from Illinois, Michigan and Boston. They took care of me recently at the Regional Hospital and our local nurse. They all really cared and paid attention to their patients.
Orchids to Lake Havasu police officers that responded when I was attacked by a dog on the south side. You were very understanding and handled the situation in a professional manner. Your help was very much appreciated. Thank you.
Orchids to Dent Repair’s William and Josef who fixed $6,000 hail damage. They did a perfect job and handled the insurance company. No worries! S.D. Snobird Tay.
Onions to the senior who was wrongly informed. They lied, thinking that they were saving themselves from a unwanted increase. Sadly, your advice was wrong. It would not have mattered, yet you fabricate a story. Honesty is best policy. Now you have karma to worry about. Good luck sleeping at night.
Orchids to Sarah at Bliss Beauty Lounge. I’m so grateful to have finally found a hair dresser who knows what she’s doing!
Onions to the city for allowing fireworks to go off. People living in the area that have PTSD and also lots of animals that are scared to death of them. Why does this city keep bowing down to the wealthy?
Orchids to AARO A/C. Scott did a fast efficient recon and the next day Mike installed my rooftop evaporative cooler. Wow, it doesn’t get better than that. Oh wait, the price. Unbelievable.
Onions to not enforcing the “no dog” rule at Rotary Park. More and better signage is definitely need. Calling Animal Control is not a practical solution. Who is in charge?
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
