Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Nicky No Neck, Tommy Two Toes, Bobby Blue Eyes, Jackie the Joker, Jimmy the Weasel, Terry the Trigger, Frankie the Fixer, Donnie Two Times, Mad Dog Mike, Willy the Wheel Man, and last but not least Sparkle Farts. Thank you for always being there when we needed you. Love Bugsy.
Onions to the check cashing place who has a woman standing with a sign for their business. Eight feet from traffic and in the rocks.
Orchids to Jesse at Desert Elegance Pool and Tile Cleaning for the fast, excellent service removing the hard water ring from our pool. It looks amazing! Eric and Erin.
Onions to complaining about the dark sky lovers. We do have an ordinance about outdoor lighting. Look it up. So there you go.
Orchids to a quote by Ben Franklin. “They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” Think about it, before it’s too late.
Orchids to “Tootsie” (Vicky) for making all the wonderful face masks that were given to our friends and family. So greatly appreciated! Mark and Patti.
Onions to the essential golf course for maybe the one percent. Open it up to the public for hiking, dog walking, jogging and biking. Help at least fifty percent of the residents and limit the golfers to one course or a driving range so everyone can practice safe distancing.
Orchids to fresh air, fresh people, and fresh beginnings. What a joy to know we still have people who would rather shower you with kindness and positivity without gang style judgment. If only more people could act this way.
Onions to the ignorant onion about RVs on the north and south end of town. Are you unaware that for thousands of families their RV is their home? They have no sticks and bricks home. They are very welcome to stay as long as they want.
Orchids to Dave, our trash collector. He does his very necessary job from dawn to late afternoon and he does it with a wave and a smile.
Please submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner at havasunews.com.
