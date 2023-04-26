Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the following businesses that gifted LHUSD’s Teacher of the Year: K-12 Foundation, London Bridge Resort, Az. Water Sports, Sunset Charter and Tours, Mudshark Brewery, Star Cinemas. Yogurt Paradise, and Human Bean. Lake Havasu City’s businesses are generous and kind when supporting education. Thank you, Lisa
Orchids to Lupe of “All in One Services”. He did a fantastic job of detailing our RV and always does a great job on our windows. He is a very kind and pleasant man. Thank you, Lupe. See you in the fall.
Orchids to Zack and his crew at Big O Tires for great attitudes and great, fast service. I appreciate it, thank you.
Onions to the idiot who passed me on San Juan Drive doing 60 mph in a 25 mph zone! Where are the police?
Onions to our pool guy who can’t keep our chemical level correct. Maybe he should be retrained?
Orchids to the Thunderbolt lunch staff for always being so kind and helpful. Also, for letting my kiddo be able to go outside and enjoy this beautiful weather!
Orchids to Dynamic Cleaning and Restoration for doing an amazing job on my carpets! All of the pet spots are gone and the carpet is fluffy! I highly recommend them!
Orchids to Dr. Powar and the entire staff at Havasu Surgery Center. Their professionalism and attention to detail is outstanding. Thanks for taking such good care of the 75 year old lower back.
Orchids to United Roofing and Restoration for the superior job they did repairing and recoating my roof. They are very dedicated to their job. We need more people like them in Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to the two gentleman who rushed out of Rosati’s restaurant to help my mom when she took a tumble. Other than a sore wrist, bum and pride, she is fine. Thanks for caring!
