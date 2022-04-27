Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Andrea at Anderson Toyota. They donated funds to make our Lake Havasu Unified School District educator kick off day in July something special. We appreciate all they do for teachers, staff, and our community. Also, alumni shout out! LHHS5ever.
Orchids to the person who turned in my wallet at Home Depot and intact, as well! You’re the reason we moved here in 2004! Your honesty is very much appreciated!
Orchids to Tavern 95 for an amazingly delicious Easter dinner. Not only was the food very tasty, the portions were large and the service was outstanding. It was great to have a traditional Easter meal without having to prepare and clean up. Thank you Tavern 95!
Onions to wanting commercial flights coming to our airport. Are you kidding? That’s all we need is passenger airline planes flying overhead.
Orchids and good job to the Desert Hills Fire District Auxiliary for
donating $21,000 to the Desert Hills Fire District. Thank you all. If it wasn’t for all of the people coming to the breakfast and the spaghetti night, we would have never achieved this. Thank You DHFDA.
Orchids to The Spot restaurant. They have the best cauliflower pizza I have ever tasted. Although they are always busy, I got my to-go order in under a half an hour.
Orchids to Top Turf AZ! The staff were very detail oriented and tuned in to what we wanted. Plus, they had the job done in two days! Our backyard has never looked better, and I wish we had done this sooner.
Orchids to Cardinali BBQ for some amazing food! Tri-tip sandwich was fantastic. If you see this food truck you should definitely stop and enjoy the offerings.
Orchids to my neighbors for letting me pick lemons right off their tree for my delicious lemonade.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
