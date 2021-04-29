Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to dogs. They’re God’s way of proving he doesn’t want us to walk alone.
Orchids to Dr. St. Raymond. He is the epitome of what a doctor should be, knowledgeable, kind, attentive, and concerned. We appreciate you. Fred and Linda
Onions to the last two weeks of boaters. You think snowbirds are bad? This group is inconsiderate and unruly. Glad to see them go. Bare butts and all.
Onions to the people who bring their dogs to an event on Main Street. These dogs don’t want to be there so leave them home. You are being mean or stay home yourself.
Onions to the house on Poppy with all the garbage in the front yard. You were draining your pool during the day. Hose coming out under the fence made it obvious. City requirements state draining pools at night. Rules apply to all of us.
Onions to the three flags waving your profane flag, shows your education. Nam Vet
Onions to all who are too lazy or too cheap to tie up all loose trash into bags before depositing it into the big blue dumpsters. Pay close attention, the next time one is tipped into the hopper. Watch the paper and plastic fly away in the breeze take a little pride in your city.
Onions to the restaurant. We walked in at 9:20 p.m. The website says it is open until 10:00 p.m. We asked if we could sit in the bar. The hostess says they are not taking any more tables even though there were still seats available. It’s Desert Storm weekend and you are turning away business?
Orchids to the Lake Havasu City Fire Department and ambulance crew for responding so fast for my husband. You guys and gals were all awesome. Thank you!
Orchids to Dr. Rizzo and Havasu Regional Medical Center for using the Air and Surface Pro air purifier that I requested during my recent surgery. NASA developed, used in the Cleveland Clinic, it ensured pure clean air in the operating room. Surgery went well, no infections. Thank you!
