Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to all the people with boats coming into Havasu from different states. You’re supposed to be staying at home in your state so that the virus will not be spread around. Go home and social distance yourself from our community and our lake.
Onions to the beachgoers on the beach all day with
the restrooms closed. How long will it be before our lake is polluted? Wake up city managers! Close the park until we are safe to congregate.
Orchids to the husband and wife owners at the Human Bean. Installing Plexiglas at drive-up windows to protect their staff and customers. I’m a regular and can’t understand why huge companies aren’t doing the same thing. So glad I can still get my coffee.
Onions to the city manager. I called him about a city tree encroaching my property, and he said he would come look at it and get back to me. It never happened. It’s being removed next week. Come arrest me!
Orchids to the onions that our golf courses are staying open. Courses in neighboring states are closed to protect the people. Our “elite” golfers here are immune to this virus, or so they think. Shame to the owners.
Onions to all the Mrs. Grundy’s. Be thankful you and others can get out to the parks, golf courses, and lake. Don’t be a killjoy! Get out safely and enjoy the weather. Look up Grundy if you don’t recognize her. She may be in your bathroom mirror.
Orchids to Willie Gonzales for steering us to Mike at Neat Pools and coordinating with Tom and Mohave Electric for getting our Jacuzzi put in and ready to go within 24 hours. That’s what is called service. Go Bullfrog Spas. Paul M.
Orchids to Savannah, Grayson and Jaxson for delivering the Easter plates to our door.
Onions to the onion regarding seniors being allowed to go in the stores early leaving nothing on the shelves for others. Get a clue, there is empty shelves for us too. But it’s getting much better for all.
