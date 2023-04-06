Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to those who talked loudly through out the entire Bob Seger tribute concert. Let those of us who appreciate this fine talent enjoy it. Next time, stay home.
Onions to the people constantly complaining that the city needs to work on State Route 95, it belongs to the state, hence, State Route 95.
Orchids to the Onion-giver about the barking dogs. We have the same problem in our neighborhood but with more dogs. Add in righteousness and entitlement and, viola, same type of rude, uncaring dog owner who should not be allowed to have a dog.
Onions to all of the rodents around us. Everyone, please call your exterminator or at least bait and trap them. It seems everywhere we go, our rodent population is thriving. Some even have tattoos and act like they own this city. I can’t wait for the pit vipers to start feeding on them.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu City American Legion. They are very welcoming to us winter visitors. Great staff (bartenders, cooks) and volunteers who run the best golf league on Thursdays. Special thanks to Anna, Paul, Mac, and the team who handle the cash! Great team!
Onions to the awful looking weeds growing all along State Route 95. Where is all the money the city paid for this going to? It didn’t go to where we were told it was. Start picking!
Big Orchids to James at Pruitt’s Plumbing. He came, he saw and boy did he fix it. I Appreciated your knowledge and you were so nice to talk with. You are an asset to that company! Gayle.
Orchids to our server, Samantha, at Black Bear. Pleasant personality and service with a smile!
