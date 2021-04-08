Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to John at Have-A-Tech Computers and phone repair. He repaired my iPhone in one hour and for less than the estimated price. Efficient, friendly and courteous.
Onions to the so called best bloody Mary. You obviously have not been to a real establishment. The one we had was horrible. It tasted like rotten tomatoes and old socks with a fish sauce mixer.
Orchids to Juan, and his crew at American Standard Roofing for a beautiful re-roof on our house. Neat, clean and all done in two days. Highly recommend them for any roof job.
Onions to the The owner came to our table and grabbed my two grandsons, age 4 and 5, yelled at them, because they were sipping a coffee creamer. This has been our favorite place for years. No more and the servers we know are leaving.
Orchids to John and Evan of Milgard Windows. They came out and replaced our glass patio door. They were on time, efficient and professional. Thank you – Havasu Resident.
Onions to the stinky tap water in this city. Water should be good by now after all these years.
Orchids to Diligent Tree Service. They return calls and showed up when they said they would. Shawn and his crew came out and trimmed our salt cedars. When they left the yard was spotless. They are awesome, great job guys!
Onions to the city for selling off property on the south-side of town that has hiking trails. You can never get land back for neighborhood parks and open space.
Orchids to the winter visitors who will soon be leaving. Soon we will be able to resume to fast and furious.
Onions to the senior who complained about being asked for ID to get discount. Enjoy the fact that you may look a bit younger. Or they were just doing what management requested. Get a life and say, “Thanks for asking, you made me feel young.”
Onions to the dry wings.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
