Onions to the entitled pickleball players and whoever made the decision that they are immune from the virus and social distancing. Our kids can’t use the skate park or any other sporting area but pickleball is still permitted. How does that work? Shut it down!
Orchids to the members of the Lake Havasu City Elks Lodge for your thoughtfulness and generosity during a true time of need. It has been a pleasure to serve you and I can’t wait to see you all again soon. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Cheri
Onions to the grocery stores in town that won’t allow their employees to wear face masks. Cashiers must have masks to protect themselves from the virus as they stand within two feet of the customer checking out. That makes them vulnerable to the virus. Company management please wake up and protect these brave employees.
Orchids to companies and stores checking the temperature of their employees. Why not check patrons and give those valuable employees added protection?
Onions to the couple sitting at the bar next to me on a busy Friday night. If you don’t expect to wait 30 minutes for food in Havasu then stay home. You were rude and out of line with the bar and management staff.
Orchids to having so much fun at Barnie Steels, the friendliest pub in America. No one has a friendlier staff, if only others could have a staff like you.
Onions to the people who swiped things from our garage sale, especially the lady being so sneaky sticking things in her purse. We saw it all! Good luck finding a remote. Hope your motorhome breaks down on the way back home. Jerks!
Orchids to Calvary for an awesome car show. I love that you give away so much stuff. The hot dogs are the best. The weather was perfect. The cars were beautiful. It’s nice you included motorcycles. I can’t wait for next year. Thank you!
Onions for allowing spring breakers to come into the city. Wake up, we have a national problem going on.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or by e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
