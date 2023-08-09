Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Jennifer at Air Control Home Services. Jennifer was professional, friendly, and fast, providing us with the information we needed for our mini split remote control. Thanks so much!
Orchids to Good Samaritan, Brad, of Deep Six Pool Service! Driving by our house one day while we were out of town, he noticed a major water leak in our front yard. He turned off the valve and left a note on our door. Thank you!
Orchids to Bradbury Mortuary, River Valley Hospice and the skilled nursing unit at Havasu Regional Medical Center for the caring, expert care that was provided during my husband’s illness, rehabilitation and passing. Your kindness and professionalism will not be forgotten. God bless you all.
Orchids to Dr. Ahn and his entire office staff and assistants for treating this very hard of hearing and scared lady with patience and excellent care. Dr. Ahn is the best dentist in town. Thank you! KB
Orchids to April and her team at The Foundry! Excellent addition to the Lake Havasu City dining scene. My wife and I had dinner there last night. The food and bar service was a cut above all else and the welcoming atmosphere and service was 10 out of 10.. They truly know what they are doing. Welcome aboard!
Orchids to Air Control Home Systems. As much as I didn’t want to buy a new air conditioner, the process was seamless. They were efficient, nice, and professional. What a great company!
Onions to all of the extra fees such as a “ service “ fee in a restaurant, extra fee to use a credit card or “trip” fees and now a $99.00 dispatch” fee from a plumbing business. They only got me once and they are finished.
Orchids to my husband who found five watt light bulbs after we received a code violation for having forty-watt bulbs. We only wish the same due diligence to all of the bright spot lights and the storage of vehicles, boats, junk trailers and garbage we stare at every day.
Orchids to Mrs. Jennifer at the middle school for coming back another year. My daughter was bummed when she thought you weren’t coming back but very excited to see that you were back. It sure put a smile on her face. Here is to a new school year!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
It could be worse. Culligan (formerly Raine Water) charged me $125 just to send a guy to the house to check my R/O unit. He looked at it, declared it to be fine, so they only charged my for another 15 minutes of service time ($37.50). The people at Raine were much more customer friendly.
