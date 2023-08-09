Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to Jennifer at Air Control Home Services. Jennifer was professional, friendly, and fast, providing us with the information we needed for our mini split remote control. Thanks so much!

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

It could be worse. Culligan (formerly Raine Water) charged me $125 just to send a guy to the house to check my R/O unit. He looked at it, declared it to be fine, so they only charged my for another 15 minutes of service time ($37.50). The people at Raine were much more customer friendly.

