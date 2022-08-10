Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Affordable Landscaping. I had a small landscaping job but was no longer able to handle it. They quoted me a fair price and did a wonderful job on my front yard. I’ve used them in the past and they just keep getting better. Great employees. Thank you, Affordable Landscaping.
Orchids to La Vita Dolce. A wonderful experience. Great ambiance and attitude set by Monique, including wait staff and busers. The food speaks (tastes) for itself. For out of town guests, the only disappointment was they were unable to take the restaurant home with them. Overall, not only did I enjoy taking the family, but were treated as family.
Onion to the onion-giver about the garage doors. To the seniors, I strongly suggest reporting your negative experiences to the Better Business Bureau. Good hunting.
Orchids to Jeremy in the produce department of Bashas’ for letting me know when a produce item came in. He is a very friendly young man and his willingness to help shows that he is destined for success.
Onions to the onion-giver who complains about tipping. It is a gratuity, not an obligation. Service with a smile, fast and with high quality means everything, not saying you walked or rode your bike in 110 degree heat. Lighten up, stop and smell the roses and stop complaining.
Orchids to Havasu Audio Video on Maricopa Avenue for fixing our smart television problem on a Friday afternoon. We didn’t have to go all weekend without television thanks to their quick, friendly service. Thanks so much!
Orchids to Aaro Air Conditioning. When my unit stopped, their response time was immediate and the unit was fixed within minutes. Great service, fair price and highly recommended.
