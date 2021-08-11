Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to advocating for theocracy. Our founders recognized that government and religion should remain separate, and even said so in the First Amendment. Here in the USA, we have freedom of religion for all people, not just the 65% which identify as Christian. Don’t like it? Try the Middle East!
Orchids and a cherry Tiparillo to this years’ “Smokers on the Bridge” organizing committee. Working at home because of covid, they were able to put plans together for November. Our theme: “Let Freedom Ring.” Please wear red, white, and blue. A new added feature is called, “The Glow.” I can’t wait!
Onions to the big lie believers. Trump had almost three million less votes then Hillary in 2016. Fact checkers counted 30,573 lies or misleading statements while he was president were documented. Not surprising that seven million people voted against him.
Onions to Trumpty Dumpty’s lap dog Borelli. Wake up! Arizona election results have been certified, your dog lost. Accept the results. Stop chasing your tail and placing unwarranted burdens on Arizona taxpayers. You and Cyber Ninjas are the frauds.
Orchids to Bud at Canyon Country RV. When our friends were leaving, the slides wouldn’t retract on their RV. Bud responded quickly and after calls to the factory and a lot of circuit tracing, he solved the broken connection.
Orchids to Ken’s Pizza.They have the best pizza, lasagna, and steak sub in town. Thanks to Rayscene, our server. She is so nice
and good at her job.
Onions to the lodge that closes the kitchen for two weeks for cleaning. If your kitchen is that dirty, I don’t think I will eat there anymore.
Orchids to Arizona Auto Spa on the south side of town. I think it’s so nice that there is always one of the guys to help us all day long. It’s hot out there so thanks guys. Great car wash !
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(1) comment
Onions to the Trump onion givers! The name calling and bashing proves you are a bully. That is the Demorat way...to bully
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.