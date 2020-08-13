Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Orchids to Havasularue. If your computer needs attention or a fix, I highly recommend Havasularue computer training and repair. Excellent service!
Onions to the neighbor who’s flying a political flag over the stars and stripes. It’s probably made in China. Shame on you.
Onions to any business that flaunts their political beliefs by flag flying, selling merchandise etc. As a consumer I will be giving my business to those who don’t mix politics with business. It is your right to flaunt your politics, but assuming all agree with you is not only foolish, but very bad for business.
Orchids to Kerri for a great example of what a manager should be — from your customer service skills in seeing that my request was met, to your phone skills and in the way you ended our conversation. Even with covid-19, you still got it done. You’re amazing!
Orchids to Chrissy’s Tropical Boutique for having a nice selection of fun clothes to choose from. Us amigos love going there. See you again soon.
Onions to Lake Havasu City for not offering more covid-19 tests to the low income people. I found out that laboratories in Lake Havasu City are offering them for sale. Why can’t we all get tested?
Orchids to Richie at All American Air. He is terrific, so is the company. They do a good job in a timely manner and they don’t overcharge you. I recommend them to anyone who wants good service.
Onions to the club for not notifying members of their exposure to the covid-19 virus. I had members with the deadly virus in contact with others. Where is the contact tracing — not even a letter to membership. Others are forced to close and you stay open.
Orchids to Denise, Bridgette and Shane at Safeway Pharmacy. You have been there a long time and have never lost your commitment to help people out and find the best deal. Keep it up. It’s the best pharmacy in town.
Orchids to the fine police, ambulance and EMTs that responded to our emergency at Rotary Park parking lot on Saturday. Your patient had burns, but was alive to undergo open heart surgery today. Thank you.
