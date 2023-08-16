Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Red Onion for the excellent food, tremendous service and friendly smiles. Our group of seven people thoroughly enjoyed themselves and appreciated the expertise of our waitress. She did a great job! Much appreciated by yet another group of tourists.
Orchids to the delivery guys from Mills Brothers furniture. They were very polite, professional and courteous!
Orchids to Anytime Fitness. That gym is never overcrowded and the people are great. I’ve been a member there now for almost a year and I have a good workout experience every time I go there.
Orchids to Quick Stop Title and Registration. The place to go to renew your passport. They are fast, efficient and very friendly.
Onions to folks who just can’t seem to get their lives together enough to simply follow the law. The arrest reports in this town are terrible. Over and over and over again, driving without a license and drug use. Life isn’t that hard, what is your problem?
Onions to all of the complaints about fair tipping. Perhaps employers should pay fair wages.
Orchids to the paramedics who saved me after my cardiac arrest when I opened my electric bill. Holy crap, Batman! They wanted a utility rate increase, they got it. I’d offer my first born but I’d still owe them.
Orchids to Joseph, Manager at Lowe’s for his assistance in resolving a product warranty issue for us. Kudos to him for going the extra mile to solve the problem. Thank you!
Orchids to Elite Satellite for our antenna system installation. We are able to receive 44 channels including all of the major networks out of Phoenix. In a few days, our Allo fiber optic will be installed and we will have no more cable!
Orchids to Serenity Assisted Living. We are so grateful for their amazing loving and caring staff and their service to our mother over the past year. Best assisted family living in town.
Orchids to Bob’s My Shop! We love our new brakes. Thanks for keeping us safe, what a difference they make. B and B
