Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Onions to the old gal who stopped slinging beer because of the mask rule. If you’re worried about your brain not getting enough oxygen as to prevent brain damage, don’t worry, that ship sailed a long time ago. It’s way past due for a complete new staff.
Onions to exploiting the 5-year-old boy who was tragically murdered by an evil being to promote your racism. People marched for Floyd due to no justice. No action was initially taken against the cop that murdered him.Action was immediate against this monster, justice will be served. You’re horrible people.
Orchids to Katherine Hammond for her letter to the editor with valuable and timely voting information.
Onions to the association for selling tickets for the 2020-2021 season. We have prepaid for the upcoming concerts. Hopefully we will be reimbursed, if the covid-19 cancels the new season
Onions to all the people, police, marchers, donators, etc. who have their pictures published in the newspaper and are not wearing masks or social distancing. You are nothing but spreaders. Get a clue and stop acting like out-of-towners. You get paid like professionals, act like one.
Orchids to Dr. Hancock and all of her crew. Thanks for caring so much for Maggie and Mike and being on the floor with her. We’re hoping all the meds now will fix up her leg. Mike and Maggie.
Onion to the person that thinks they are not wearing masks in Italy. I have friends and family in Italy and Germany. They all have to wear masks. They can’t believe that Americans don’t care about each other and don’t want to wear masks. On the other hand there are some people here and in Europe who think it’s all political and the problem will go away after election. Just like some people thought covid-19 will go away in the heat.
