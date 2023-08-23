Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the lack of enforcement of ordinances on the Channel, including bikes and skateboards, despite the signs. Someone is going to get hurt. We need more patrols to ensure a pleasant, safe environment for everyone, please.
Onions to city enforcement. There are still inoperable cars, boats and motor homes in front of houses. Weeds are allowed to grow out of control. Lights shine into my bedroom from two streets over. Come on, let someone tour the city once in a while instead of sitting in offices.
Onions to our bad roads. State Route 95 was to be resurfaced weeks ago and nothing has even started. We are a resort town and we need to do better to maintain all of our roads.
Orchids to the produce gal at Bashas’. She went out of her way to find me cauliflower when they were all out. She found some bags and brought them to me at the checkout and she gave me the sale price! Great customer service.
Orchids to Coast2Coast Pools for your very reliable and competent service with us. We’ve been with you for over three years now, and we wouldn’t ever consider going anywhere else.
Orchids to homes actually selling in this crazy real estate market with the interest rates so high. Nice to know that hasn’t sunk our local real estate economy.
Onions to Johnny Auctions being closed! It was one of the best places in Lake Havasu City to browse. I find the most interesting things there whenever I go. Please open back up soon, we miss you.
Orchids to Havasu Auto Repair. They are the greatest! My air conditioner went out while driving. I pulled into the shop and within a half an hour they were working on my car and had my air conditioning fixed and working better than before. My husband asked if they would work on his older model car. She said yes, so he will be bringing it to her as soon as he can. More accommodating than anyone I’ve seen. Thank you so much for cool air. Great people.
Orchids to Consign and Design on McCulloch Blvd. Wow! Every time I go in there I find the neatest things at a great price. I may have to ask for a raise just so I can spend more in there. The staff are always so nice, too. Thanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.