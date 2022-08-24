Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the city for not repairing roads. It’s time that street maintenance get out and get some pot holes repaired. The big one on South Pima Drive and the other on Daytona Drive between Acoma Boulevard and Baron Drive. There is also the one in front of the cable company.
Orchids to agent Cindy Dionne from the A-Team for going above and beyond. You have smoothed out all of the bumps for this first time home buyer. You are truly a gem! SMW.
Onions to lack of preparedness. You would think these medical offices would take the time to make sure your tests are available before they have a patient come in for results. Do you really need the office charge that much? Shameful scam for money.
Onions to silly onions about wind, weather and other acts of nature. Waste of space. Legitimate complaints and compliments about people and companies are what we want to read!
Onions to digital coupons that shut out loyal shoppers who most need the coupon savings. If one is using their loyalty card to shop, discounts or sale prices should be automatic and not require expensive smarty phone’s digital coupons!
Orchids to all of the nurses, CNAs and a special shout out to Charlene in housekeeping! You take great care of me! I can’t thank you enough.
Orchids to this cool weather. We love eating outside beside our pool and can now take advantage due to this lovely cool weather. Better for barbecuing too!
Onions to parking on McCulloch. I nearly got crunched as I was backing out of my parking spot! People are driving way too fast up McCulloch and find it difficult breaking in time to avoid a collision. I will be parking in the back from now on.
Orchids to Carole. What a great bookkeeper. Keep up the good work!
