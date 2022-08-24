Orchids and Onions

Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Onions to the city for not repairing roads. It’s time that street maintenance get out and get some pot holes repaired. The big one on South Pima Drive and the other on Daytona Drive between Acoma Boulevard and Baron Drive. There is also the one in front of the cable company.

