Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the young guy at Premier Golf for giving good parts service.
Onions to the Onion regarding the “huge metal sided commercial building” on Paseo Verde and Via Naranja. It is not a metal sided building. It will be stucco and stone- sided to match the house exterior as per city code. Before you start slinging onions and misinformation, you should know what you are talking about.
Orchids to Bonnie Bartolo for her letter. Thank you for the information. It is sad that this unfairness is happening.
Orchids to Scoops Ice Cream for delivering homemade ice cream to the team at Havasu Dunes Resort on Fridays during the summer! Highly recommend the ice cream truck!
Orchids to Caley Landscaping for their professionalism, honesty, and hard work creating a new look for Havasu Dunes Resort. Highly recommend!
Orchids to owner of A.M. Cleaning. Honest, dependable and provides a high level of cleaning everytime. Highly recommend.
Orchids to Dean Baker and all of the Lake Havasu City Properties Realtors for your month-long food drive for Haven’s Food 4 Kidz Program. We appreciate your continued support of our program to ensure no child goes hungry! Thank you for all you do for our community.
Orchids to the generous. Those who care for others and give without expecting anything in return. Those who have a glass half full. Those who see the good in all. Pass it on, you won’t regret it. “Ranger Terry”.
Onions to the GOP event on Saturday. We showed you we didn’t want your rallies in town anymore when we voted Trump out of office.
Orchids to the Senior Center for putting on such great meals. So much work for everyone, and I truly appreciate it.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(1) comment
Trump wasn't voted out. it was stolen
