Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all the nurses and staff on the second floor of Havasu Regional Medical Center. What great care I received. I was scared of the procedure and you put my mind at ease. Thank you, so much.
Orchids to all the nurses and staff on the second floor of Havasu Regional Medical Center. What great care I received. I was scared of the procedure and you put my mind at ease. Thank you, so much.
Onions for plea bargaining every criminal to a lesser charge, or no charge at all. What’s next, allowing criminals to loot our stores and homes? Soon we will look like Los Angeles or Philadelphia.
Orchids to Big O Tires, especially Bruce and the crew, for getting my car back on the road again. They were awesome!
Orchids to waitress Rebecca at Mario’s Italian restaurant. She did a fantastic job handling our group of 13. She even helped cut and pass out the birthday cake. Also, the food was delicious!
Orchids to Ashlynn at Beauty Slayers for the wonderful facial. I came in feeling stressed and left feeling everything was fine in my life. Try out her services. She is awesome.
Orchids to the scorpion search at the Bill Williams Refuge last Friday night. It was fun for kids and adults and not threatening like I thought it might be. The staff was friendly and informative on scorpions. I want to do it again September 15th! Plus, it’s free!
Onions to the new Starbucks building layout. You should have known the overflow would go into Swanson Avenue and impede traffic. Now, you’ve blocked off the side street so people living off that road have no access. A little foresight is always a good thing.
Onions to the staff at offices who tell you they’ll get back to you in 2-3 days. It has been a week and I’m still waiting!
Orchids to Colleen Mathision, the Food bank manager for the Kiowa Avenue food bank. Not only is Colleen a beautiful person inside and out, when you come to her food bank, she gives each client a lot more than food, she gives us all hope.
Orchids to Dustin from TLC Appliance Repair. He was here on time and diagnosed the problem with my washer immediately. I recommend his service.
Orchids to anyone who can help me find my lost my drone. R2ME2 is its name printed on it and I lost contact and control of it on the 3200 block on Pintail Drive.
