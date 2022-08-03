Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Innovative Primary Care of Lake Havasu City. Smiles going in and super good medical service in the back. Thank you from an 83 year old senior.
Onions to the new restaurant. I’m so disappointed! I went in for lunch two days ago, and place was dirty! Every table dirty. No one there except me but they made me wait while one of the staff cleaned trays at the register.
Orchids to All American Air Conditioning. We had an issue with our roof top air conditioning unit making noises and vibrations on the roof. We called All American Air Conditioning and they got a technician here by the end of the day. They replaced the failed fan motor that was seven days out of warranty for the $70 service fee.
Onions to our internet cable company. When I signed up it was price for life. Now, you raised my bill. I think my attorney would love to file a breach of contract lawsuit. See you in court. I pay for 400 speed but get 50.
Onions to the restaurant with the leaky roof issue that is so bad part of the ceiling fell on the toilet and a patron’s table, as well as water on the floor. Also, the ventilation system is non-existent in the kitchen as there was smoke in the patron area from cooking. Yet you re-opened the next day?
Onions to buses. Lake Havasu City should definitely not be in the school bus business. If the school district can’t get it done, then busing needs to be stopped. It is not mandated by the state or federal law except in the case of special needs. Most cities the size of Lake Havasu City do not have school busing.
Orchids to Aaron at Air Control. We had an emergency water problem. He arrived quickly and solved the problem. Great plumber and great company.
