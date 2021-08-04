Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to this much cooler weather this week. Wish all summers could be this mild.
Onions to people who cut in line. Your mother obviously didn’t raise you well. Please remember your manners, no one should be in so much of hurry that they can’t be courteous of others.
Onions to the syncing of the lights on State Route 95. Seems like I am spending more time waiting on red lights than before.
Orchids to the bakery at Food City. Best bakery in town, I think. You made my girlfriend’s birthday party the best ever with your fabulous cake. It turned out just right.
Orchids to Tony! You helped me fix my flat tire on Lake Havasu Avenue. So nice of you! AAA was on the way, but you were able to change out the tire before they got there. Nice job. Thank you, thank you!
Orchids to Big O Tires. You were able to fit me into your tight schedule and I was able to save my business trip to Las Vegas. That really meant a lot to me. Thank you for being so professional.
Orchids to Lori for the flower delivery. What a nice way to say congratulations. Thanks again-Jan.
Onions to that grocery store that wouldn’t return the peaches that spoiled almost overnight! I won’t be buying my produce from you anymore.
Orchids to the green SUV behind me. You paid for my latte and that just made my day! Don’t worry, I will pay it forward next time I’m in line.
Orchids to my neighbor for being so patient with my new rescue dog. I know you are a dog lover, but new dogs barking all night will wear anyone out. Thanks again for being a good person and a great neighbor.
Onions to this city for not having sidewalks and street lights. I about careening into a woman walking her dog a few nights ago. No reflective gear and no lights!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
