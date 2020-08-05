Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to lockdowns and no jobs. It looks like we are facing a housing crisis that is going to be far worse than anything that we experienced during the last recession. Unless Congress starts making money rain from the sky it doesn’t appear that there is any hope of stopping it.
Onions to the selfish people in Havasu! I live in Manitoba, Canada during the summer and Havasu in the winter. Population of Manitoba is about one million. We have 335 cases of covid-19 with seven deaths. Havasu‘s population of nearly 60,000 has nearly 1,000 cases and 30 deaths. Double. Something is drastically wrong. Start following common sense rules. Wear a mask and social distance. I want to come to Havasu this winter. Love the place.
Orchids to Walmart and Kroger for mandating masks in all their stores. It’s about time someone saw the light and stepped forward to help slow this virus and shame on our supposed leaders for not doing the same.
Onions to the car dealership. My son, a Marine, comes to town and buys a Ford F-250 Super Duty. Not even 24 hours later, he has to drive back to base with no A/C. He brings it back and the dealership tells him it’s going to cost $1,000 to fix. Then he goes back to his base and it dies.
Onions to the salon owner and her daughter who work in the salon along with others. There are roughly a 100 clients a day coming through the door, who will not wear a mask. Who and why do you think you’re better than the rest of the community? Wear a mask; others do. It could save my life it won’t kill you.
Orchids to Rick and his crew at AZ Sun Decking. My pool deck looks like new! Reliable and a great clean up job when finished. I highly recommend their services. J. Somerville.
Onions to the onion on the skinny dipping neighbor. They should be covering up their bodies, children should not see that!
Onions to the club trustee who was rude to the door greeter trying to do their job.
Onions to “all” giving onions, and not minding their own business! Worry about yourself, not other’s!
