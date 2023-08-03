Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Michael at Lakeside Towing. He came out and offered to try to fix my car. He got it fixed and I was on my way. He was very nice, and helpful. Great service. Nancy
Onions to the people who go out and hike in the extreme heat and our first responders have to go out and get you. I think these people should be held accountable and pay for their stupidity.
Orchids to those who drive down Cherry Tree Boulevard at the speed limit and don’t litter. Those of us who live between the Foothills and McCulloch thank you.
Orchids to Cameron at O’Reilly Auto Parts. Thank you for helping with the selection of Hot Wheels. Colt loved his Frisbee and cap. Thank you!
Orchids to George at Samons Air Conditioning. George is professional, courteous, knowledgeable, punctual, and just an all-around good person and a joy to be around. We are always so happy to see his smiling face and watch him work his magic. Thank you, George!
Orchids to Arizona Awnings for our amazing retractable awnings made to order! They give us perfect shade in our sunny backyard. Mom is thrilled, the dogs are happy and the wait was worth it! Ron and Trish, we thank you! The McCue’s
Orchids to Kentucky Fried Chicken for having the best chicken nuggets in town. Plus, going through their drive-through is so easy and you get what you ordered. Thanks for great service.
Orchids to Lapril at Anytime Fitness for her excellent morning classes, especially the “strong” class!
Orchids to Tri-Tech Auto and DJ for getting my car back up and running! Great job, and my car is like new! Patsy Fletcher
Orchid to the crew at Aero Air conditioning. Thank you for always keeping our old air conditioning working.
Orchids to my students. A big thank you to all of you over the years. I have so enjoyed my time with you. Christine
Orchids to Ralph Garcia. He is the best plumber, Thank you for all of your help over the years.
