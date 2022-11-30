Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Cha Bones. They put on a wonderful Thanksgiving Day meal along with excellent service. I can’t wait until next year to do this again. I enjoyed it thoroughly and highly recommend it. Also, thank you to all who worked so that we could enjoy our day.
Orchids to Arby’s. Everytime I go, I get in and out in quickly. Plus, they have great food. Probably, the best sandwich sauce in town.
Orchids to all of doctors, nurses and daytime staff in the emergency department. I suffered an injury in a fall recently, yet I was treated very professionally and pleasantly. As I age, falls are becoming a part of life and I’m glad I have a place that I can trust to treat me so well.
Orchids to Whiz Kids Computer Services. All the repair staff are so nice and knowledgeable. They all do a great job. Not sure what I would have done without them.
Orchids to the manager at the T-Mobile store for helping me to straighten out my account.
Orchids to GnG Auto Service for their outstanding care of my Toyota. If it’s just a checkup before I make a trip or full service they are very caring. Thanks. Smiles!
Onions to going from winter visitor to full timer. Remember, you’re not keeping our beautiful city alive you are foreigners who decided our city is better than the great north white where the French language is spoken. The difference is, France is historic while the north, not so much.
Orchids to Quality Inn and their Sunset restaurant. When the grandkids were too busy playing on the lake to grab a meal, they could always be counted on to be open with good food and good customer service.
Onions to the grocery store with the smallest, virtually non-existent selection for hard candy.
Old folks like to put a dish or two out for company.
