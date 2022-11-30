Orchids and Onions

Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to Cha Bones. They put on a wonderful Thanksgiving Day meal along with excellent service. I can’t wait until next year to do this again. I enjoyed it thoroughly and highly recommend it. Also, thank you to all who worked so that we could enjoy our day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.