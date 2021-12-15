Another beautiful day in Lake Havasu...
Orchids to the crew at Anderson Toyota. They are always so nice and helpful. Three cheers to their entire team!
Orchids to the couple wearing ASU shirts at Safeway on Tuesday evening. I had no idea you had paid for my groceries! Thank you so much for you kindness! I paid it forward as well.
Orchids to the community choir for a stellar performance, and to Kim for the much-needed humor. We all needed a truly uplifting event and you provided it.
Onions to the forklift repair shop. No show several times; No return phone calls; Voice mail is always full; Door is locked. How do you stay in business with these practices? I’m trying to keep it local, but I guess we have to go out of town. Thanks for nothing.
Orchids to Aymie Spitzer and her dream of First Friday. With the help of her “Comrades”, she turned it into a reality. A night the entire town enjoys, and a place for families and friends to gather and celebrate our wonderful downtown! Keep dreaming Aymie!
Orchids to Trevor at Wiz Kid for the excellent service in helping us prepare a memorial slide show. Your abilities and friendliness were much appreciated. DnD.
Onions to the person complaining about the toy run route. The route was published in the paper before the toy run, as well as warning of traffic backups on the route. Maybe you should go back to where you came from, the route has been the same every year.
Orchids to Elizabeth at the MVD. She went above and beyond to help me solve an issue when I was buying a trailer. Thanks again!
Orchids to Brandi at Premier Title. She was on time, pleasant, knowledgeable, and very efficient. She saved me some money and worked with my schedule. Such a professional!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
