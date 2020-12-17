Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Kiwanis flag program. We are so enriched by seeing our flag flying on every patriotic special day.
Onions to the facility paying travelers four times the amount you are willing to pay your core staff. Everyone deserves crisis pay, not just the temporary staff who could care less about the facility and the community. Your core staff deserves raises and crisis pay. No wonder everyone is leaving.
Orchids to Lietz-Fraze for their extraordinary kindness and compassion in handling the cremation of our sweet Lily. They went above and beyond in helping ease the pain of losing our four-legged loved one.
Orchids to all the wonderful staff at Haven Health. Happy Holidays to all the hard working people. You all are truly amazing no sick days no pandemic pay and you still show up to work with a smile. From housekeeping, to dietary, to maintenance, CNA nurses and department heads, Merry Christmas stay safe.
Orchids to all the service industry employees doing their best to put on a smile and continue to put out amazing service. It’s been an exhausting year and you’ve all handled more than should be asked of you. Your employers should recognize your accomplishments.
Onions to the local business who hosted a job fair and allowed an employee with covid symptoms to work it and test positive later that day.
Orchids to the city workers picking up the trash along the highway. Unfortunately it’s a never ending job.
Onions to the Post Office for mail on North Palo Verde Boulevard being returned with statement moved no forwarding address (and we hve lived here for 25 years), mail being found on the ground, mail being placed in mailbox for someone else, bad service recently.
Onions to tailgating me. I’m not going faster because you’re in a hurry!
Orchids to Lake Havasu City for having paved roads, onions for their condition. Please fix Lake Havasu Avenue.
Onions to the doctors’ offices that don’t answer the phone and then don’t respond to left messages requesting an appointment.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
