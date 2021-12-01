Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to a local urgent care center. We went in for a 15 minute covid test and after the test were told we needed to see the provider. An hour and 10 minutes later, we left without seeing him and were refused the test results. I hope they were negative since we spent Thanksgiving with friends at a large restaurant.
Onions to a local grocery store for hiding your soup cups and making people pay ahead at the register to buy soup. I get one, have it wrapped, then pay. If someone really needs to steal your soup because they’re hungry, for goodness sakes let them! Maybe they are hungry and can’t afford it. Dont punish the people who do pay.
Orchids to Ray at Smith’s. The store was out of strawberries and I needed strawberries, not only for my Thanksgiving dinner, but to commemorate someone who always made this dessert for the holidays and died this past week. Ray found me some. Bless you Ray. You saved the day.
Orchids to the gentleman working at the restaurant for the lesson we received in HVAC technology. We asked for the blowers to be redirected. Next time, we’ll seek a more comfortable venue. By the way, the temperature did not soar to 95 degrees as you said it would. Thanks!
Onions to all the idiots who think carrying a rifle to a probable violent protest is displaying a desire to shoot somebody. The object is to intimidate those who would break the law and provide safety to those who would not.
Onions to favoritism in the work place. It’s not fair that the bartender gets to take tables while bartending, taking away from the server’s tips. That person already makes great money and gets the best shifts.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
