Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Many orchids to Eric at the T-Mobile store. He fixed an ongoing problem and he is very knowledgeable! Inky.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Many orchids to Eric at the T-Mobile store. He fixed an ongoing problem and he is very knowledgeable! Inky.
Onions to the few club members who want to hug and kiss other members during this flu and covid season. You people are putting other members at risk, especially since we have an older population.
Orchids to Vince the butcher at Albertsons! You always cut our jerky meat so perfectly. You are the best!
Orchids to Linda in liquor at Safeway. She’s always friendly and helpful, which is why we shop there. Great customer service in “our store”.
Onions to our town for not having an ATV and golf cart Christmas parade like
our neighboring towns. Where is our spirit?
Orchids to the gentleman who brought his disabled mother to the Nutcracker play last night. She sounded like she had a wonderful time. You are blessed and she is still with you, and she is blessed by you.
Orchids to St. Vincent De Paul for giving back to our community everyday. Sarah and her team work so hard to help anyone who comes in with their needs. They passed out many holiday dinners and other items as needed. So awesome to help our own community.
Onions to allowing chewing tobacco spit on tables and bars. We went to enjoy ourselves and had to leave what was once a favorite place to visit when we came down to winter. That place is now impossible to frequent. I came really close to vomiting seeing that huge spit cup.
Orchids to the young woman in Ross’ store on Dec. 7 who saw my tears of grief from the loss of my younger brother that day. She asked if I was OK and offered a much needed hug. I am thankful for that beautiful stranger.
Orchids to the beautiful lighting job on the bridge and to the city pioneers who first engineered that.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
We have an idea of what can be done with all those shipping containers brought to …
Editor: I read with interest your editorial “Our View” in today’s News Herald reco…
Editor: Let’s not let communities like Lake Havasu get bypassed by the next big in…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.