Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Whiz Kids in Lake Havasu City! Trevor, Andrew, and Daniel are awesome to work with. They diagnosed, ordered parts, and fixed my computer in record time! The wealth of knowledge these people have is amazing! 10 stars for you all!
Onions to the onion-giver. If you’d like a golf
cart/ATV parade go ahead and organize one! It’s likely you would have interested parties to participate. It is not the city’s job to provide entertainment non stop.
Orchids to River Valley Home Health and Hospice. We could not have gone through our tough times without you! A special thanks to Cici and Tammy again for helping with the passing of our husband and father.
Orchids to the Salvation Army and JKKK radio for the Christmas gifts for seniors, on Meals on Wheels. Their faces lit up and they were so grateful for their gifts. Thank you all so much and Merry Christmas.
Orchids to Ryan at Shugrue’s restaurant. We ordered a whole quiche to take home for Christmas and it was the best we have had; custom made. Thank you, Tim Shugrue, for having a great restaurant and employees.
Orchids to Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center nurses. Special orchids to Liz and Tanya. Outstanding care and caring by everyone. Thank you. Ed.
Orchids to the Elks. I had a wonderful dinner last night and saw many old friends, as I hadn’t been there in several years. When I got home, I realized I had left my purse there. God bless whomever turned it in. Good people in Lake Havasu City!
Orchids to the city for decorating the streets and the Veterans Park, so beautifully. Thanks to all the workers who helped. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all.
A family who enjoys the holidays and lights.
