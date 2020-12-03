Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to my buddy One Eyed Willie. The save you made while driving to Home Depot was amazing! I mean, after you careened off the guardrail, spun a 360 into the center median, then jumped the highway to the shoulder and then back into the slow lane and never shouted a word shows you are a driver of skill.
Onions to the people who have yard sales and leave all their signs out there. You need to pick them up after you are done. Keep our city clean!
Orchids to Shawn O’Haver at Family Primary Care. Thank you for spending the time to understand my issues and provide me with the care I’ve been missing since moving to Lake Havasu City 10 years ago. Thank you for your service.
Orchids to Cha-Bones and the sponsors who helped provide the amazing Thanksgiving Day dinners! We enjoyed the meal and thankful to all who volunteered putting it all together. Kudos to all the businesses that provided meals. You are truly an asset to this amazing community.
Orchids to the Eagles Club for their wonderful Thanksgiving dinner, good food, good company and good for charity. We all won!
Orchids to all who participated in Saturday’s “Smokers on the Bridge” extravaganza. This year’s theme was: The Roaring 20s. Attendees wore zoot suits and sequin dresses while holding stylish cigarette holders.
Orchids to Gerber Collision and Glass. What a super company with above and beyond customer service. Karin is the absolute best. A real joy to work with a company that truly cares for their customers. Thank you! The Malibu “kids”
Orchids to the firemen from station three for helping us with the smoke alarm problem. So appreciated after a sleepless night!
Orchids to Connected Computer and John Masden for being my computer `guru’. So glad to have you back John!
Orchids to Bashas’ for the most outstanding Prime Rib dinner. It was just like eating out in a fine restaurant and very generous portions too!
Onions to the school leader who wears jeans and a T-shirt every day. Do you think you are too good for the staff dress code too?
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
