Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to people who keep commenting about a person who has not been heard from in weeks and who insists on calling people “twits”, “morons,” “dogs,” “hate mongers,” and the ever-popular “socialists.”
Orchids to those with heart and souls. It’s unfathomable how many onions I’ve seen regarding the homeless and the onions to those who feed them. More concerning than the homeless, is the heartless, who have lost touch with their humanity!
Onions to never tipping on to-go orders. Sometimes you place $100-$200 dollars worth of food and never show gratitude to those taking and packing your order. You’re a rude and snotty Grinch.
Onions to those arguing about the homeless. Let’s use covid funds to build a sanitarium where they get the medical, emotional, psychological treatment plus hot food and a bed with a roof over their head every night. That’s actual compassion.
Orchids to the New Year’s resolutions coming and people’s resolution to keeping them!
Orchids to Leanne at Env Salon. My hair has never looked better and all of you guys at the salon are a fun group to visit every six weeks.
Orchids to Rosati’s Pizza. Great pizza, great customer service. It’s always right on time when I order delivery and always a very pleasant and professional delivery person.
Orchids to Lange Veterinary. Thank you for the care and compassion you showed to my sick pet. Frankie is doing much better now, thanks to you.
Orchids to lower utility bills now that summer is finally over. Whew!
Orchids to Angelina’s. Their catering for our office Christmas party was fantastic!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
