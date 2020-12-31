Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the office doing drive-up testing in the tiniest parking lot in the city. It’s not the right location for this. I could not find any parking nor do I want to be surrounded by sick people when shopping. Unbelievable what the city allows in small spaces!
Orchids to those I’ve met while going into this new year. To each and every one, I thank you. My journey has been fruitful. I will always see the good in those around me. It’s that distant light that guides me and takes me home. “Ranger Terry”.
Orchids to Rob Scheibl, Tom and Scott, at Bradley Chevrolet, for making our purchase of a new vehicle a pleasant experience. You’ll have a repeat customer in us! MN peeps.
Onions to the car club clowns referring to a member as “hen pecked.” I resent that remark and yes, I’m the man’s wife. He can’t attend your unofficial garage get-togethers for one valid reason. Having a meeting under the guise of a drinking party is a marital sin. Your wives would be wise to follow suit!
Onions to the various restaurants in town that promote a political position. We have too much political discord, and I don’t need it when going out for a dinner. Restaurant owners and employees should remain neutral should they wish to keep or gain customers
Orchids to my neighbor, Michelle Preston, who is a surgeon at our hospital. She probably saved my life by insisting that I enter ER for covid. I spent five days in the covid ward and was told by doctors I almost waited too long.
Onions for all of the stores that require customers to wear a mask but allow them to shop without wearing a mask, risking everyone’s health and life! Shame on you putting money before our lives.
Onions to the people at the grocery store who cannot follow the arrow in the aisle. If we all went the same direction we would be coughing into someone’s back, spreading less germs and we would have a lot less traffic jams.
Onions to the onion about Havasu drivers. If this isn’t your paradise, why don’t you turn on your turn signal and drive real slow and dawdle your way back to North Miniconsin.
