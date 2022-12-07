Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Stephanie at Gentle Touch Pet Grooming. She was very professional, gentle and careful grooming my 20 year old cat, who had large matted areas on her aging body. Stephanie was patient and reassuring to Smokey and myself! A million thanks and Orchids.
Orchids to Nick at Whiz Kids. His kindness, knowledge, professionalism can-do attitude and willingness to help and explain was so very much appreciated.
Onions to the person who disparaged those of us who are “winter visitors.” Obviously needs economics 101 or economics for dummies.
Orchids to the hearing aid store owner. Takes his time and makes things right. Very personable. Onions to his wife. Seems to care less. And she got rid of the beautiful office lady. We will never be back. Lots of other businesses that would like our money.
Orchids to the permanent residents of Havasu who welcome the “way up north” winter visitors with your gracious hospitality. We love your sunshine and engaging personalities. In return, we bring the community loads of money, just ask your local businesses. Let us all show our open minds and loving souls.
Onions to the club that managed to run off our favorite lady door greeter of many years that was so friendly and helpful but kept the rude guy at the back door who helps no one. Sounds like a serious overhaul is needed.
Onions to our city for going behind closed doors to figure out what to do about the disgusting drag queen story hour coming to our town.
Orchids to Jackie in customer service at Home Depot. Her customer service was exceptional when we needed assistance finding an item. Then she helped to ensure it was the right one. She’s a keeper!
